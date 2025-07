"The inner walls of the rectangular pool feature clay water pipes. Small niches were created to protect the fish from sunlight and provide them with shelter. In the ancient city of Tripolis, located along the Menderes River, we have previously discovered various artifacts related to freshwater fishing. We understand that this pool housed various fish species such as carp, catfish, and eel. It is possible to say that fish raised in the pool were served to the large number of guests hosted at the villa. "