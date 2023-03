Train carriages turned into shelters for Türkiye quake victims

Turkish authorities have been racing to find accommodation for the more than 1.5 million people left homeless after February's huge earthquakes, which killed some 50,000 people in Türkiye and Syria. Survivors have been sheltering in tents, container homes, hotel resorts and even train carriages in Iskenderun, a port city in the province of Hatay, badly hit by the earthquakes.

Published 04.03.2023





