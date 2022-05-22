 Contact Us

Traditional dishes promoted as part of Turkish Cuisine Week

Traditional foods were promoted in Germany on Sunday as part of the newly launched Turkish Cuisine Week, a festival to promote Turkish cuisine internationally.

Published 22.05.2022 17:51
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 6
Traditional foods were promoted in Germany on Sunday as part of the newly launched Turkish Cuisine Week, a festival to promote Turkish cuisine internationally.
Turkey's locally-produced armored vehicle Yoruk begins first field mission in Africa
Turkey's fourth drilling ship arrives at Taşucu Port in southern Mersin province
Schools, offices close in Tehran as sandstorm hits Iran
Int'l Stratcom Youth Forum continues in southern Turkey
Nearly 1,900 flamingo chicks hatched in Lake Tuz last year - official data