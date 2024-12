Touristic salt express launched to mark World Disabled Persons Day

The "Touristic Salt Express Removing Barriers" train was ceremoniously launched from Ankara Gar on December 3, World Disabled Persons Day, with ministers Abdulkadir Uraloğlu and Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş presenting flowers to disabled passengers and their families before they set off on their journey to Çankırı.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 03.12.2024 15:54 Share This Album





