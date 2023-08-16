Toggs have started to be distributed, draw attention

Türkiye's domestic and national car brand, TOGG, received significant attention as soon as it was introduced to the market. TOGG vehicles, specifically the T10X model, were spotted being transported on a truck to a dealership in Istanbul. Notably, the vehicles did not have license plates. These vehicles are destined for delivery to their owners from the dealership located in Zeytinburnu. In the month of July, a total of 627 TOGG vehicles were delivered to their owners. In total, 1,435 TOGG vehicles have been successfully delivered to their owners so far.