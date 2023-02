Three more victims pulled alive from rubble in Hatay on 11th day of post-quake rescue efforts

A 14-year-old boy named Osman was rescued 260 hours after the 7.8-magnitude tremor struck Türkiye's southeast and Syria, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter. One hour later, rescuers elsewhere saved two men aged 26 and 33 in Antakya, Koca said, also sharing images of the men receiving treatment from health workers.

