The unique mosques of the Bosphorus Strait

The mosque is located on Yahya Efendi Hill, which connects Çırağan Avenue, leading from Beşiktaş to Ortaköy. When you climb the hill, you will notice a grand structure situated on a vast piece of land overlooking the Bosphorus, attracting attention with its unique courtyard view. Yahya Efendi, who was originally from Trabzon and a member of the Ottoman ulema (religious scholars), is also known as Beşiktaşî Yahya Efendi due to his many years of teaching in Beşiktaş. Yahya Efendi Mosque is one of the 16th-century works. Its interior covers an area of 200 square meters, encompassing a total area of 400 square meters. There is no precise information about the year it was built. However, it is said that the mosque was constructed around the same time as the nearby fountain, which has an inscription dating back to 1538. Defterdar Ibrahim Pasha Mosque is located on the Ortaköy Defterdarburnu, on the seaside. This structure dates back to the 17th century and was commissioned by Defterdar Ibrahim Pasha in 1661. The upper part of the mosque is made of wood. Defterdar Ibrahim Pasha Mosque, which is reached by stairs and is located on the seaside, has undergone several renovations. The structure took its current form with the last restoration in 2011, and it features a courtyard right by the Bosphorus. Büyük Mecidiye Mosque The structure, also known as Ortaköy Mosque, is located north of Ortaköy Pier Square. Today, it is one of Istanbul's iconic landmarks and is a popular destination for those who want to take souvenir photos with the Bosphorus and the 15th of July Martyrs Bridge. The architect of the mosque, commissioned by Sultan Abdülmecit in 1854 for the beautification of the Bosphorus, was Nikagos Balyan. One of the most significant features of the mosque is that it was constructed in the architectural style of Baroque, which was commonly used in French and Italian palaces after the 18th century. Vaniköy Mosque Located by the sea in Üsküdar Vaniköy, the structure is also known as Vani Mehmet Efendi Mosque. The mosque is named after Vanî Mehmed Efendi, who, during the reign of Sultan IV. Mehmet, gained the patronage of Köprülüzâde Fazıl Ahmed Pasha and became one of the renowned preachers among the scholars of his time. The wooden mosque suffered severe damage on November 15, 2020, due to a fire caused by electrical wiring. After 2.5 years of restoration work, it was reopened for worship on June 16, 2023, in a ceremony attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.