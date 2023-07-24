 Contact Us

The sunflower fields in Bilecik dressed in shades of yellow

In the district of Gölpazarı, Bilecik, one of Türkiye's sunflower seed production centers, the fields turned yellow as the early-sown sunflowers bloomed.

Agencies and A News / Turkey
Published 24.07.2023 09:50
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 3
The sunflowers, which paint many corners of the city and the fields in the villages yellow, add a unique hue to the region. They attract attention with various shades of yellow, and offer a special scenery, especially during sunrise and sunset.
Türkiye to expand global presence of locally-produced car Togg - minister
Remains of granary discovered in ancient city of Sebaste
Türkiye's first disabled rally driver Kübra Denizci proves that nothing is impossible
Buban chimneys: A must-see for nature lovers | Buban chimneys: A unique and beautiful natural destination
Erzurum congress building: A journey into "national struggle" era