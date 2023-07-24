The sunflower fields in Bilecik dressed in shades of yellow

The sunflowers, which paint many corners of the city and the fields in the villages yellow, add a unique hue to the region. They attract attention with various shades of yellow, and offer a special scenery, especially during sunrise and sunset. The product that paints Gölpazarı's vast plain in yellow and is the favorite of the country's leading dried fruit companies due to its taste, also known as the 'entertainment seeds' by the locals, currently draws people's attention with its visual appeal in the fields. Especially in the districts of Gölpazarı and Osmaneli, there are approximately 75 thousand decares of sunflower cultivation across the province.