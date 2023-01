The story of a house that revolves around itself in Turkiye

According to what was reported by local Turkish media, the building belongs to a businessman named Cemil Excelmaz, who said that the idea of building a house that can rotate 360 degrees came as a result of the surrounding terrain and weather conditions, and therefore he built it according to European standards, as he put it.

