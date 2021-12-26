 Contact Us

The Siberia of Turkey with -30C: Göle

The Göle district of Ardahan is one of the coldest settlements of Turkey. And last week, Göle's temperature was between -20C and -25C, going down even to -30C.

Published 26.12.2021 12:30
