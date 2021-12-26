The Siberia of Turkey with -30C: Göle

The Göle district of Ardahan is one of the coldest settlements of Turkey. And last week, Göle's temperature was between -20C and -25C, going down even to -30C. With its altitude of 2030 meters and 1,440 square kilometers of surface area, Göle has approximately 6,700 people living in the center, and 25,000 inhabitants, taking into account its villages. The district where the cold weather breaks records almost every winter lives recently the coldest days of the season. While the lowest temperature in Göle hovered around -20, -25C, it saw -30C last night. The fountains were frozen and the trees were covered by frost, while the vehicles could advance with difficulty. Göle, which is called 'The Siberia of Turkey' by locals, froze up all around. One of the locals, Aleaddin Kılıç, said that the temperature is at -24C, even goes beyond -30C nighttime. 'We are frozen, even the water in our homes is frozen,' he said. Kerim Çadırcı, another local, said that the felt temperature is colder than it is announced. Ensar Kerdige, who works as a cleaner in Göle Municipality, said that even the garbage had frozen over.