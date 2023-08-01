The Lake Van Express offers its passengers unique views

The Lake Van Express offers passengers a remarkable journey with its scenic route passing through picturesque landscapes and natural beauty. This train operates twice a week, connecting major cities like Ankara, Kırıkkale, Kayseri, and Sivas before reaching Bitlis' Tatvan district. Travelers aboard the Lake Van Express are treated to stunning views as the train meanders through the foothills of mountains and tranquil countryside. With its unique route and breathtaking scenery, the Lake Van Express promises an unforgettable experience for those seeking a memorable train journey in Türkiye.