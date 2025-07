The opening ceremony was conducted by Prof. Dr. İlhami Gülçin, Rector of İbrahim Çeçen University, along with Vice Rectors Prof. Dr. Yakup Karataş and Prof. Dr. Hülya Akıncıoğlu, AK Party Doğubayazıt District Chairman Mehmet Sena Geçit, and academicians. Afterward, Rector Gülçin toured the exhibition and was briefed about the artistic works by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Hüseyin Elitok, Head of the Illumination Major at the Traditional Turkish Arts Department of Atatürk University's Faculty of Fine Arts.