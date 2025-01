Tens of thousands rally in Istanbul on New Year's Day to support Palestine

On New Year's Day, tens of thousands of people gathered at Istanbul's Galata Bridge to show solidarity with Palestine. The demonstration, organized by the National Will Platform, a coalition of 308 NGOs, saw participants marching from mosques with Turkish and Palestinian flags after early morning prayers.

