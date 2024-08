TEKNOFEST 2024: Agricultural unmanned vehicle competition starts in İzmir

The finals of the Agricultural Unmanned Ground Vehicle Competition, part of TEKNOFEST 2024, have kicked off in İzmir. Organized by the T3 Foundation and Bilişim Vadisi (Informatics Valley), 26 teams are competing to autonomously process soil and identify weeds in a simulated field.

