Syrians in Türkiye continue returning home through Hatay border crossing

The passage of Syrians who want to return to their country continues through the Cilvegözü Border Gate in Türkiye's Hatay.

Anadolu Agency / Turkey
Published 07.01.2025 00:31
Syrians who sought refuge in Türkiye during their country's civil war continue crossing through border gates in the southern Turkish province of Hatay following the collapse last month of the 61-year-old Baath regime.
