Syrians in Türkiye continue returning home through Hatay border crossing

Syrians who sought refuge in Türkiye during their country's civil war continue crossing through border gates in the southern Turkish province of Hatay following the collapse last month of the 61-year-old Baath regime. At the Cilvegözü Border Gate in Reyhanlı district, arrivals wait in line for customs procedures in a gendarmerie-managed corridor. Mobile service units of the Turkish Directorate General of Migration Management help speed up the exit process. Once their customs procedures are completed, they cross into Syria. Teams from the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management have been assisting Syrians with transporting their belongings using wheeled carts. Mohamed Nur Lattouf, 14, one of those passing through the Cilvegözü Border Gate, said he had been living in Türkiye for nine years and was treated very well. Bushra Najla, 22, said she was returning to Idlib with her mother and sister and is happy that she will reunite with another sister waiting across the border. Fayez Hammoud said he arrived from Izmir with his wife and four children and was heading to his hometown in Idlib. Jameel Mardawy, 30, was returning to his hometown in Idlib after a year. Idav Kivaz, who has been living in Istanbul for seven years, said he missed his country and was returning to Hama to reunite with his parents.