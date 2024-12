Syrian kids born in Türkiye return home after regime's fall

Syrian children born in Türkiye, who had never seen their homeland, returned to Syria for the first time after the fall of the Assad regime. Families crossed into Syria through the Kilis Oncupinar gate, marking a new chapter as they reconnect with their homeland after years of exile.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 12.12.2024 13:01





