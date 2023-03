Surface fractures in Türkiye's Hassa reveal impact of earthquakes

Earthquakes with a magnitude of 7.7 and 7.6 in Kahramanmaraş caused loss of life in the Söğüt, Hacılar and Tepebaşı neighborhoods of Hassa. While the debris removal works continue in the neighborhoods, the surface cracks and collapses that can be seen in agricultural lands, forested areas and roads reveal the magnitude of the tremors.

