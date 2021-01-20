Sumela Monastery welcomes almost 125,000 tourists in last 3 months

Sumela Monastery, located in Turkey's northwestern Black Sea province of Trabzon, was visited by more than 123,000 people in 99 days. Sumela Monastery, located in Turkey's northwestern Black Sea province of Trabzon, was visited by more than 123,000 people in 99 days. The monastery, one of the most important faith tourism centers of Turkey, was closed in 2015 due to a risk of falling rocks from the nearby Karadağ Mountain. After 70% of the restoration work was completed, the monastery was opened to the public from July 28 to Nov. 3, 2020. During this period, it received 123,933 visitors. Also known as Mother Mary, Sumela Monastery is located on the slope of Karadağ Mountain in the town of Maçka 300 meters above the Altındere Valley and was carved out of rocks in a wooded area. Turkey's Culture and Tourism Ministry launched a restoration project in February 2016 for environmental planning, researching and reinforcing the rocks geologically and geotechnically. The first phase of the project was completed and part of the monastery except its yard was opened to visitors in May 2019.