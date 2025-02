Sultan Abdulhamid II: Pioneer of modern education in the Ottoman Empire

Sultan Abdulhamid II, the 34th Sultan of the Ottoman Empire, prioritized education during his 33-year reign. He established numerous schools and personally developed curricula to promote modern education rooted in Islamic ethics. His efforts laid the foundation for prestigious universities and helped shape the future of education in the empire.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 11.02.2025 14:32 Share This Album





