 Contact Us

Stray cat in western Turkey becomes beloved school mascot

Students at Karaoğlu Primary School in Şehzadeler in the western Manisa province are enjoying taking care of the kitty, who they named Uykucu or Sleeper.

Published 31.03.2022 09:38
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 7
A stray cat that was adopted by students at a primary school in western Turkey has quickly turned into the school's beloved mascot.
Turkey's Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque to hold 1st tarawih prayer in 88 years
Anka and Hurjet to be showcased at defense expo in Kuala Lumpur
Turkish school teacher opens door to 11 Ukrainians fleeing war
Turkish-made unmanned combat aircraft Bayraktar Kızılelma set to make a worldwide impression
Turkish combat drone Bayraktar Akıncı B 'met the sky'