Stray cat in western Turkey becomes beloved school mascot

A stray cat that was adopted by students at a primary school in western Turkey has quickly turned into the school's beloved mascot. Students at Karaoğlu Primary School in Şehzadeler in the western Manisa province are enjoying taking care of the kitty, who they named Uykucu or Sleeper. A group of students at the school asked for help to adopt the friendly feline, who they found on a nearby street, from teacher Fatma Dinç and Murat Arpacı, the school's principal. Sleeper is fed and taken care of by the students and likes to spend her day dozing in the sun and playing with the students during recess. Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Dinç said the furry friend makes students extra eager to go to school. Developing a love for animals is part of the students' education, explained Arpacı. 'We had 160 students (at the school), but with Sleeper, now we have 161,' he said. Veli Savran, 10, agreed that Sleeper has no trouble living up to her name. 'Sleeper sometimes even follows the teacher's lessons along with us,' he joked.