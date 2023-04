Squares replace buildings in Türkiye's Hatay after debris removal

Under the coordination of AFAD, more than 10 thousand debris removal works are carried out in the city, where excavations are carried out daily with 300 thousand expeditions. After the decision to demolish the buildings affected by the quake it in the Antakya district of Hatay, which experienced the greatest destruction, empty spaces took the place of the demolished buildings.

