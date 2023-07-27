Seyhan River struggling as algae invade it

The water flow in Seyhan River, one of Adana's symbols, had been stopped a while ago due to the construction of Yavuzlar Bridge and the High-Speed Train line. As a result of the water flow stopping, accumulations of algae formed in the river. Due to algae growth exceeding 2 meters, the river has completely turned green. As a result of the pollution getting out of control, the trash thrown into the river by the locals have also accumulated on top of the algae. In addition, some birds were observed building nests on top of the algae accumulations in the river. Some citizens who saw the green-covered Seyhan River expressed concern about the dirty appearance and foul smell in the area due to the algae, and called for cleaning efforts to be undertaken. The river has turned into a swamp. In the past, people used to take photos with blue water and green nature, and there were suspension walkways on the river. However, now the river has become stagnant, and the water remaining in the basin has turned into a swamp, leading to an increase in flies in the area. The inadequate pesticide spraying efforts throughout the city were partially attributed to the condition of the river. Citizens are demanding the basin be cleaned immediately.