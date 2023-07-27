 Contact Us

Seyhan River struggling as algae invade it

The Seyhan River in Adana, known for its captivating scenery, has been covered with massive algae due to water cuts caused by bridge construction work.

The water flow in Seyhan River, one of Adana's symbols, had been stopped a while ago due to the construction of Yavuzlar Bridge and the High-Speed Train line.
