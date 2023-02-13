Saved from rubble 83 hours later, he returns as rescue volunteer

Onur Mermer, who was under the rubble in his house in Adıyaman Yavuz Selim District, could be reached after 4 days of the quakes. He was removed from the wreckage by the teams with injuries and taken to the hospital. Onur Mermer, who suffered head and back injuries, was discharged after his treatment was completed. Mermer, whose relatives and friends were under the rubble, went to the wreckage to help the teams instead of resting at home. He helps the crews by working on the wrecks.

Published 13.02.2023 09:59 Share This Album





Subscribe