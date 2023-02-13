 Contact Us

Saved from rubble 83 hours later, he returns as rescue volunteer

Onur Mermer, who was under the rubble in his house in Adıyaman Yavuz Selim District, could be reached after 4 days of the quakes. He was removed from the wreckage by the teams with injuries and taken to the hospital. Onur Mermer, who suffered head and back injuries, was discharged after his treatment was completed. Mermer, whose relatives and friends were under the rubble, went to the wreckage to help the teams instead of resting at home. He helps the crews by working on the wrecks.

Onur Mermer, a young man who was removed from the rubble with injuries on the 4th day of the earthquake in Adıyaman, returned to the rubble to save the people under the collapsed buildings after his treatment at the hospital.
