Şanlıurfa province chosen OIC City of Tourism for 2023

Türkiye's southeastern province of Şanlıurfa has been selected by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as the City of Tourism for 2023. The announcement was made during the 11th session of the Islamic Conference of Tourism Ministers, which is being held in Baku, Azerbaijan's capital, according to a statement issued by Türkiye's Culture and Tourism Ministry on Tuesday. Uzbekistan's Khiva province has been declared the OIC City of Tourism for 2024, the statement added. The three-day event, under the theme The Role of Local Communities in Tourism Development, began on Monday. The OIC is the second-largest inter-governmental body after the UN, with its 57 member states spread across four continents. It was established in 1969 at a historic summit in Rabat, Morocco's capital, in response to an arson attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem.