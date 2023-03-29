Rocks rolling into wheat fields show impact of earthquakes in Türkiye

Destruction and loss of life also occurred in rural neighborhoods of Pazarcık district, the epicenter of the first earthquake on February 6, which is among the settlements most affected by earthquakes. While the debris removal works were ongoing in neighborhoods, the rocks that fell from the slopes of Atatan Hill in Mehmet Emin Arıkoğlu neighborhood and rolled into the wheat fields revealed the magnitude of the tremors. It was seen that some of the rolling rocks reached the train tracks next to the field. The rocks in the fields were viewed with a drone. Ali Şanlıdağ, 70, who lives in Pazarcık district, said that he had never seen such a disaster before. Şanlıdağ stated that the earthquake caused great destruction in some of the neighborhoods in the district and said, 'After the earthquake, rocks almost the size of a minibus rolled into the field. These are not likely to be thrown from the field with human power. They can be removed with the help of a scoop, but otherwise it is difficult to clear the rocks from the field.' Expressing that they are trying to erase the traces of the earthquake, Şanlıdağ stated that farmers in the district will try to forget the pain by starting to cultivate their fields. 'Those who saw the rocks in the field were astonished. From now on, the field owners will work together to break the stones and clear them. The rocks also uprooted the walnut trees on the sides of the fields. I am 70 years old, I have never seen such a disaster before. ' he added. Ramazan Şanlıdağ, one of the residents of the neighborhood, said that when they came to the field after the earthquake, they could not believe their eyes when they saw the rocks. Stating that the rocks in the fields are larger than human height, Şanlıdağ said: 'May Allah not show such disasters to anyone again. We had a very difficult day. The ground moved. It was as if the mountain walked. After the crops are harvested, the rocks will be tried to be lifted with the help of a scoop.'