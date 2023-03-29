 Contact Us

Rocks rolling into wheat fields show impact of earthquakes in Türkiye

After the Kahramanmaraş-centered February 6 earthquakes in Türkiye, rocks rolling from a hill to the wheat fields reflect the magnitude of the disaster.

A News / Turkey
Published 29.03.2023 15:40
Destruction and loss of life also occurred in rural neighborhoods of Pazarcık district, the epicenter of the first earthquake on February 6, which is among the settlements most affected by earthquakes.
