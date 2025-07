Situated on the slopes and summit of a volcanic hill overlooking the island of Lesbos, Assos was established at the southern tip of the region known in antiquity as "Troas" and served as a home to many civilizations over the centuries.



The famous philosopher, Aristotle, founded a school of philosophy here, where he conducted important research in zoology, biology, and botany. Excavations at the site, protected by city walls and supported by circular and square towers, have been ongoing since 1980.