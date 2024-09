Retired air traffic controller inspires with model airplane workshop

In Eskişehir, Türkiye, retired air traffic controller Selim Nohutçu is sharing his lifelong passion for aviation through his model airplane workshop. After retiring from the Turkish Air Force, Nohutçu now mentors others in building and flying model aircraft, fostering a love for aviation in the next generation.

A News / Turkey Published 12.09.2024 16:46





