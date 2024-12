Restoration of Türkiye's first piano, built in 1904, completed in Kastamonu

In Kastamonu, Türkiye's first piano, built in 1904 by Taşköprülü Mehmet Usta, has been restored and is now on display at the Kastamonu City History Museum. The restoration, led by Dr. Ahmet Tunç Buyruklar from Istanbul Technical University, preserves this historically significant instrument, which represents a milestone in Turkish craftsmanship.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 02.12.2024 15:50





