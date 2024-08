Restoration completed on 2,800-year-old Urartu water cistern in Türkiye

The restoration of a nearly 2.800-year-old water cistern from the Urartu period at Harput Castle in eastern Anatolia has been completed. The cistern, which features 52 steps and measures about 4.5 meters in diameter and 30 meters deep, will soon be open to visitors.

