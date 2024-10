Respect for the Republic march held in Antalya for Republic Day

A "Respect for the Republic March" took place in Kaş, Antalya, to celebrate October 29 Republic Day and the Republic's 101st anniversary. Following the event, Antalya Governor Hulusi Şahin commemorated the 37 martyrs of the Meis assault by laying a wreath in the sea.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 28.10.2024 09:12





