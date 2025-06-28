 Contact Us

Residents of Antalya Natural Life Park cool off with ıcy fruit cocktails

Animals at the Antalya Natural Life Park are being cooled with icy fruit cocktails and sprinklers during hot weather.

28.06.2025
The air temperature, which has reached 41°C (105.8°F) in the city, is also negatively affecting nearly 1,600 animals from 115 species in the park.

To protect the park's residents from the heat, caretakers prepare low-calorie, icy, and cold fruit cocktails tailored to each animal's summer diet.

The moments when animals like lemurs, monkeys, and bears enjoy frozen cocktails made from fruits such as watermelon, orange, cherry, banana, and apple attract the attention of visitors.

Antalya Natural Life Park Director Aygül Arsun said that high temperatures can cause stress in animals. She noted that preventive measures are being taken: "We adjust the animals' eating habits for summer, feeding them fibrous foods, and plenty of juicy fruits and vegetables. We also implement cooling and shading measures in their areas."

