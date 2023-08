Reforestation efforts underway after forest fire in Adana's Kozan district

Following the forest fire, reforestation efforts were carried out in the burnt areas within the boundaries of the Acaryayla and Açalı Forest Management Directorates, affiliated with the Kozan district of Adana, for a period of 3 years.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 25.08.2023 16:27





