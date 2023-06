Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sworn in for third term as Turkish president

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan assumed the presidency of Türkiye on Saturday after taking the oath of office. According to official results, Erdoğan emerged victorious in the race with 52.18% of the vote, while his opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu secured 47.82%.

