Ramadan begins with first Tarawih prayers across Türkiye

The holy month of Ramadan began with the first Tarawih prayers held in mosques across Türkiye, including at iconic locations such as Hagia Sophia and Sultanahmet Mosque in Istanbul. Despite ongoing tensions in the region, citizens gathered in large numbers to observe the prayers with devotion and unity.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 01.03.2025 12:31





