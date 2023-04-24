 Contact Us

Quake survivor lives in tent with her dog who warned family just before disaster

An earthquake survivor family lives in the same tent with their dog who warned them by howling just before the Feb. 6 disaster in Türkiye.

Published 24.04.2023 15:07
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 5
An earthquake survivor family lives in the same tent with their dog who warned them by howling just before the Feb. 6 disaster in Türkiye.
Turkish army receives country's locally-made new Altay tank
Türkiye's largest warship TCG Anadolu sets off from Istanbul for Black Sea
Turkish citizens take to streets to celebrate National Sovereignty and Children's Day
Blue Mosque reopens for prayer with participation of President Erdoğan
In Türkiye, young and old alike revel in Eid al-Fitr festivities