Pülümür Valley lures visitors with its stunning scenery

The valley, which is located in Tunceli province among mountains with an altitude of 3,000 meters (almost 9,850 feet), showcases a different environment in every season of the year with its rich flora, virgin nature, biological diversity, and historical beauties. It is a natural tourism asset frequented by visitors from surrounding cities with the natural formation called 'weeping rocks' by the locals because of dripping water, a bridge built on the Pülümür Stream and the small caves carved on the slope of a mountain. In the valley, where the wonders of both spring and winter are observed together with the increasing heat, the flowers blooming in certain areas, the flowing stream, and waterfalls offer fascinating views. The wild goats, which are under protection and whose hunting is forbidden, contribute to the natural scenery of the mountains where they travel in herds. Cüneyt Coşkun, one of the visitors, told Anadolu Agency that spring has sprung in the region. 'With the melting of snow, streams and waterfalls began to flow with pleasant sounds. We spend most of our time in Pülümür Valley now,' Coşkun said.