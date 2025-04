In the project, which involves a total of 50 coordinators, instructors, and pedagogues from the Ministry of National Education, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Ministry of Family and Social Services, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Directorate General of Primary Education, Directorate General of Fine Arts, Ankara State Opera and Ballet, Presidential Symphony Orchestra, State Turkish Folk Music Choir, Turkish World Community Choir, Ankara Music and Fine Arts University, Hacettepe University Ankara State Conservatory, and Fine Arts High Schools, students receive training every weekend at the Presidential Complex. They have two full days of education in Turkish Art Music, Turkish Folk Music, Classical Music, and Popular Music.