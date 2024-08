Perseid meteor shower lights up Türkiye's skies

The Perseid meteor shower dazzled observers across Türkiye, with spectacular views in Manisa, Adıyaman, Bolu, Kütahya, and Bursa. From the ancient city of Sardis to the UNESCO-listed Nemrut Mountain Ruins, stargazers were treated to a celestial display.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 12.08.2024 16:38





