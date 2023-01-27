 Contact Us

Passengers panic as bus falls into lake in Turkiye

The municipality bus in the eastern Turkish city of Malatya was boarding a ferry to cross the lake when the accident occurred.

Published 27.01.2023 08:57
A bus in Turkiye carrying seven passengers plunged into a reservoir after the driver lost steering control on Wednesday (January 25).
