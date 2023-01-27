Passengers panic as bus falls into lake in Turkiye

A bus in Turkiye carrying seven passengers plunged into a reservoir after the driver lost steering control on Wednesday (January 25). The municipality bus in the eastern Turkish city of Malatya was boarding a ferry to cross the lake when the accident occurred. CCTV footage from inside the bus showed the moment of panic for the bus driver and passengers as water flooded into the vehicle after it had fallen. The local governor said there were no fatalities as a result of the incident, three passengers had been hospitalised with non-life-threatening conditions. The bus rattled into the Karakaya lake as terror-stricken passengers clung onto seats and railings. The terrifying footage was captured at the Atabey Ferry Port in the Battalgazi district in eastern Turkey. Water cascaded into the bus with video showing the helpless driver and passengers as they were knocked back by the brutal force of the water. Incredibly everyone on board survived with locals breaking windows to drag passengers to safety. The CCTV footage from the front of the bus showed the driver as he began to lose control of his steering wheel moments before the horrific incident. His driver door swung open as he was jolted from side to side by the out-of-control vehicle. Further footage overlooking the dock showed that the driver lost control when maneuvering the vehicle next to the lake. In the middle of the bus, passengers were visibly shaken and could be seen asking each other what was going on. Just seconds later, the bus clattered into the lake and a giant force of water flew through the bus from the front wind-screen window. A total of three people were injured after the incident and were taken to a local hospital. Thankfully, no one onboard the bus suffered from life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident. Work has since begun to remove the bus from the lake, and an investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.