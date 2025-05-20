Ottoman blow to the French: The Battle of Acre victory

Napoleon's invasion of Egypt began smoothly, but his first challenge came when the British destroyed the French fleet at Aboukir. Nevertheless, he continued his campaign, first capturing El-Arish, then turning towards Palestine. This is when Cezzar Ahmed Pasha was appointed as the serasker, tasked with halting Napoleon's advance.
Cezzar Ahmed Pasha's knowledge of the region and his military strength were key factors in his appointment. The defense line against Napoleon's progress was built around Acre, where Cezzar Ahmed Pasha had not only repaired the ancient city walls but also reinforced them with deep trenches, ensuring a strong defense.
Napoleon expected to capture Acre within 24 hours but failed to break the resistance and suffered heavy losses. After 51 days of siege, Cezzar Ahmed Pasha and his soldiers launched a major counteroffensive on May 20, 1799, forcing Napoleon to retreat in defeat.
Professor Güler emphasized that this victory marked the beginning of the end for Napoleon, stating, "Napoleon fled to Egypt, leaving behind his dreams and ammunition. This retreat marked the beginning of his downfall, and he was soon forced to leave Egypt as well."
While the victory at Acre was significant, internal conflicts within the Ottoman Empire prevented the full benefits of this victory from being realized. After Napoleon's departure, Cezzar Ahmed Pasha was removed from his position, paving the way for new developments in Egypt.