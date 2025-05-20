 Contact Us

Ottoman blow to the French: The Battle of Acre victory

The Battle of Acre, where Napoleon Bonaparte was defeated by Cezzar Ahmed Pasha, marked a turning point in Napoleon's Eastern ambitions. The victory not only thwarted his plans to conquer the East but also solidified Cezzar Ahmed Pasha's legacy as the "Defender of Islam."

The Battle of Acre, where the famous French commander Napoleon Bonaparte is quoted saying, "If I had not been stopped at Acre, I could have conquered the entire East," became one of the most significant victories of the Ottoman Empire. The commander who defeated Napoleon, Cezzar Ahmed Pasha, is known as the "Defender of Islam." In the second half of the 18th century, the Ottoman Empire faced difficult days, fighting Austria and Russia abroad while dealing with internal economic issues and the rise of nationalism.

Recently, the Tulip Era had ended with the Patrona Halil Rebellion. During this time, European embassies were being opened in the Ottoman Empire, and there was an attempt to closely follow developments in Europe.

Many military reforms were also taking place. A new infantry army called "Nizam-ı Cedid" was established, and officers from Europe were brought in to modernize the army using their military and technical knowledge.

A new military academy, "Mühendishane-i Hümayun," was founded. New barracks were built in Selimiye and Levent. Modern weapons were purchased from Europe, and shipyards were developed. New ships were being built, and existing ships were repaired.

Meanwhile, in Europe, the French Revolution had begun, and its impact started to be felt across the continent. With the Revolution, the name of French Commander Napoleon Bonaparte began to rise. At just 26 years old, Napoleon was appointed commander of the French army preparing for the Italy campaign and in 1798, he invaded Egypt.

In response to Napoleon's actions, the Ottoman Empire, after negotiations, appointed Cezzar Ahmed Pasha, who knew Egypt well, as the serasker (commander) of Egypt and decided to send the necessary military support.

Napoleon, aiming to fulfill his dream of conquering the entire East, advanced from Egypt to Syria and occupied El-Arish, Gaza, and Jaffa. Jaffa could only resist for six days, during which the French ruthlessly massacred 4,000 civilians, including women, children, and the elderly.

On March 18, 1799, the French army arrived at Acre, which was the key region to controlling the area. Napoleon decided to capture Acre, and the siege began with attacks on March 19 and 20. Cezzar Ahmed Pasha fiercely resisted the French.

A newly formed Nizam-ı Cedid army participated in the defense of Acre, and additional military forces were sent from Istanbul by sea. Napoleon hoped to capture Acre in a few days, imagining that it would open the roads to Damascus, Baghdad, and India. He likely saw this as a chance to fulfill the dream of Alexander the Great.

Napoleon first sent a letter to Cezzar Ahmed Pasha, proposing that he surrender the fort and spend the remaining days of his life in worship. Cezzar Pasha responded, "Thanks be to Allah, we are capable, and our hands still hold weapons. We will spend the remaining days of our lives fighting the infidels."

Napoleon continued to attack without success, and by May 10, 1799, he suffered a decisive defeat after his reinforcements arrived. The victory at Acre marked a historic achievement for Cezzar Ahmed Pasha and his soldiers.

Napoleon's defeat at Acre crushed his dreams of conquering the East, and on May 20, he was forced to lift the siege and retreat. This marked Napoleon's first significant defeat, leading him to declare, "If I had not been stopped at Acre, I could have conquered the entire East."

Cezzar Ahmed Pasha, known for his strict policies, also ensured the economic development of key cities such as Acre, Sidon, and Beirut. He built six mosques bearing his name in Acre, two markets, many inns, baths, fountains, and seven watermills, while also reinforcing the city's fortifications.

Cezzar Ahmed Pasha continued his duties as the governor of Acre until his death in 1804.

Speaking to TRT News, Professor Mustafa Güler from Afyon Kocatepe University explained that Napoleon did not face much difficulty in occupying Alexandria and Cairo, using various methods, including appealing to the religious sentiments of the Muslim population and promising to eliminate the Mamluk rulers.

Güler outlined three main reasons for Napoleon's desire to invade Egypt: First, to control the route to India and gain commercial superiority over the British; second, to strengthen his position in France; and third, to expand the invasion from Egypt to Syria, Anatolia, the Balkans, and ultimately Vienna to dominate Europe.

Napoleon's invasion of Egypt began smoothly, but his first challenge came when the British destroyed the French fleet at Aboukir. Nevertheless, he continued his campaign, first capturing El-Arish, then turning towards Palestine. This is when Cezzar Ahmed Pasha was appointed as the serasker, tasked with halting Napoleon's advance.

Cezzar Ahmed Pasha's knowledge of the region and his military strength were key factors in his appointment. The defense line against Napoleon's progress was built around Acre, where Cezzar Ahmed Pasha had not only repaired the ancient city walls but also reinforced them with deep trenches, ensuring a strong defense.

Napoleon expected to capture Acre within 24 hours but failed to break the resistance and suffered heavy losses. After 51 days of siege, Cezzar Ahmed Pasha and his soldiers launched a major counteroffensive on May 20, 1799, forcing Napoleon to retreat in defeat.

Professor Güler emphasized that this victory marked the beginning of the end for Napoleon, stating, "Napoleon fled to Egypt, leaving behind his dreams and ammunition. This retreat marked the beginning of his downfall, and he was soon forced to leave Egypt as well."

While the victory at Acre was significant, internal conflicts within the Ottoman Empire prevented the full benefits of this victory from being realized. After Napoleon's departure, Cezzar Ahmed Pasha was removed from his position, paving the way for new developments in Egypt.

