Oruç Reis returns to Türkiye after successful Somalia mission

The Oruç Reis seismic research vessel has returned to Turkey after successfully completing its first intercontinental mission in Somalia, beginning its passage through the Istanbul Strait en route to Filyos Port for maintenance. The domestically built ship conducted extensive seismic surveys for natural resource exploration during its 234-day mission.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 03.07.2025 15:33





