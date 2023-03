Olive tree cut in half by rift, separated by 15 meters after quakes

The greatest destruction was experienced in Hatay due to the Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes. In addition to thousands of buildings in the city, agricultural areas were damaged due to the crevices. Huge fault rifts formed in Çubukçu Neighborhood of Samandağı district. The crevices reaching a depth of meters damaged and swalloved olive trees.

Published 11.03.2023 09:54





