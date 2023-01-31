 Contact Us

Number of foreign visitors to Türkiye hits 44.6M in 2022

Istanbul, Türkiye's most famous city and its largest by population, was the top draw for foreign visitors, welcoming more than 16 million tourists.

Anadolu Agency / Turkey
Published 31.01.2023 12:22
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 10
Türkiye attracted some 44.6 million foreign tourists in 2022, a rise of 80.3% from a year earlier, according to official figures released on Tuesday.
Turkish firm develops helicopter securing system
"Winter-2023 Exercise" continues in Kars
Turkish firm Invamed's R&D develops innovative method to treat cluster veins
Passengers panic as bus falls into lake in Turkiye: footage
Kızılelma successfully completes its second flight test