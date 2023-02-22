Neighborhood divided into two by rift formed in earthquake

After the earthquakes with a magnitude of 7.7 and 7.6, the epicenter of which was in the Pazarcık and Elbistan districts of Kahramanmaraş, a rift was formed in the area above the fault line passing through Çiğli neighborhood in Dulkadiroğlu district. It was seen that the slit, approximately 2 meters wide, 500 meters long and 1 meter deep, divided the neighborhood and fields into two. Mehmet Ünlügedik, one of the residents of the neighborhood, said that those who were able to leave their homes after the earthquake threw themselves into open area. Noting that the villagers saved five people from the rubble by their own means, Ünlügedik said, '19 people died in the earthquake in the neighborhood, if we had the opportunity, this number could have decreased to 7-8.' There are 350 households in the neighborhood, where the population rises to 2,500 in the summer, and 60 houses are empty because the residents live abroad, Ünlügedik said that more than half of the houses have been demolished. Ünlügedik said the authorities came to the neighborhood and examined the crevice, informed that the area has slipped by about 4 meters. 'We will not leave our place, our homeland. We will demolish these houses, we will build new ones in their place, but there will be houses that are resistant to earthquakes.' Ünlügedik stressed. It was also observed that there were cracks on the road leading to Kocalar District of Dulkadiroğlu district, and rocks rolled onto the road due to the earthquake.