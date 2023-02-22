 Contact Us

Neighborhood divided into two by rift formed in earthquake

In Türkiye's Kahramanmaraş, Çiğli neighborhood of Dulkadiroğlu district was divided into two due to the fissure formed after the earthquakes.

Published 22.02.2023 11:58
After the earthquakes with a magnitude of 7.7 and 7.6, the epicenter of which was in the Pazarcık and Elbistan districts of Kahramanmaraş, a rift was formed in the area above the fault line passing through Çiğli neighborhood in Dulkadiroğlu district.
