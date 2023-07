Muhammet, a highland shepherd, ranks second in Türkiye's LGS exam

Muhammet Halil Yazar received 494 points in the central exam within the scope of the High School Transition System of Türkiye, LGS, while going to the highland with his family engaged in animal husbandry in Elazığ's Arıcak district.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 24.07.2023 11:44 Share This Album





Subscribe