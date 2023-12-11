 Contact Us

Mosaic tiles with marine life figures discovered in Mardin

In the district of Kızıltepe in Mardin, marine life-themed mosaics were found in the "ruins of a villa" dating back to the Roman period during a rescue excavation.

11.12.2023
Approximately 30 kilometers away from the town center, in the rural area of Uzunkaya neighborhood, authorities conducted inspections following a tip-off about an unauthorized excavation in the area known locally as Kela Hanma (Lady Castle). The inspections revealed that the architectural structure of the site had been damaged, and numerous unauthorized excavation pits were found in the area.
