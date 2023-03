Mosaic museum emerges unscathed from earthquakes in Türkiye

"No mosaic, not even a mosaic stone, has been harmed. There is no damage to these stones, which we call tessera. Our mosaic stones did not fall out. Our columns are solid, as are our other constructions. We have a bronze statue of Mars which we display atop a very large column, which is displayed as the highest, solid column," Gaziantep Museum Curator Özgür Çomak said.

