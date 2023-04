More news from TCG Anadolu as Baykar announces 'Kemankeş' missile

Selcuk Bayraktar's 'Kemankeş' news was also very critical at the ceremony of delivery of the TCG Anadolu ship to the Turkish naval army. The Kemankeş missile, which is expected to be a long-range, highly destructive, and light ammunition, can bring more gains to the Turkish army.

Published 12.04.2023 12:56





