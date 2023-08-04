MİT undertakes significant overseas operation targeting PKK

The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has conducted another significant operation against the PKK abroad. Yılmaz Bayram, using the code name Agit Gever, joined the ranks of PKK/KCK's rural cadres in 2010. Between 2011 and 2016, he was involved in numerous terrorist actions against security forces and civilians in the Hakkari region. In 2015, he became one of the founders of the YPS. Being responsible for the barricade incidents, the terrorist later moved to the Iraq region. After 2020, he assumed the role of General Courier Responsible for PKK/KCK-YBŞ in Iraq's Sinjar, providing weapons and ammunition to the organization members preparing anti-Türkiye actions in Sinjar. Playing critical roles for the organization between Iraq and Syria, and involved in transferring information about actions against security forces as well as logistics activities, Bayram became a target on MİT's list. MİT assigned its field agents to closely monitor Yılmaz Bayram. Upon obtaining information that he would make arms and ammunition deliveries, field agents initiated the operation. Following the operation carried out by MİT with UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), Yılmaz Bayram, using the code name Agit Gever, was neutralized in Sinjar, and the weapons and ammunition he was preparing for delivery were destroyed.