MİT undertakes significant overseas operation targeting PKK

The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has conducted another significant operation against the PKK abroad. Yılmaz Bayram, using the code name Agit Gever, joined the ranks of PKK/KCK's rural cadres in 2010. Between 2011 and 2016, he was involved in numerous terrorist actions against security forces and civilians in the Hakkari region. In 2015, he became one of the founders of the YPS.