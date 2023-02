Miracles keep coming as more survivors are pulled out from rubble over 100 hours after Türkiye quakes

In the 105th hour of the quake that hit Türkiye, a baby boy and his seven-year-old brother were rescued from the rubble in the province of Kahramanmaras, where the quakes were centered. The rescue teams first pulled out Yusuf Huseyin, who is one and a half years old, from the debris and before his older brother Muhammed.

Anadolu Agency / Turkey Published 10.02.2023 16:16 Share This Album





Subscribe